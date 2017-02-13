TIC Gums: Clean Label Solutions

TIC Gums has expanded its robust portfolio of clean label hydrocolloids with new stabilizer systems designed for ready-to-drink, dairy-based protein beverages.

Ticaloid PRO 192 AGD and Ticaloid PRO 192 AGD High Viscosity address challenges associated with dairy beverage development including age gelation, protein stabilization and texture needs while adhering to clean label parameters. Manufacturers now have the ability to customize desired textural attributes while maintaining the stability of the finished product and extending its shelf life.

Ticaloid PRO 192 stabilizer line:

• Emulsifies increased oil loads better than traditional emulsifiers, such as lecithin, in heat processed beverages. Therefore allowing manufacturers to expand product formulations with increased levels of nutritional oils beyond what they were able to achieve with lecithin alone.

• Suppresses age gelation, thereby preventing gel formation during storage and increasing overall shelf life.

• Stabilizes dairy-based protein beverages.

Ticaloid PRO 192 AGD

• Yields a low viscosity and delivers desirable mouth coating in refreshing beverages.

Ticaloid PRO 192 AGD High Viscosity

• Increases viscosity and enhances mouth coating, creating a thick, indulgent beverage.

“This new product line allows formulators to expand and push beverages into longer shelf life, higher protein content, and increased fat levels, while maintaining a clean label,” says Dan Grazaitis, beverage technology manager, TIC Gums. “These were challenges the industry previously faced without many solutions. The Ticaloid PRO 192 line is a real game changer for beverage developers to use in these new, innovative beverages.”

More technical information including sensory data and exclusive formulations can be found at www.ticgums.com/rtd-dairy to highlight the benefits of using these advanced stabilizer systems.

