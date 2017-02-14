The Good Crisp Company Canister Crisps

The Good Crisp Company announced the launch of its new line of non-GMO and gluten free canister potato crisps. Available in three flavors, Original, Sour Cream & Onion and BBQ, The Good Crisp Company snacks are Certified Gluten-Free, and feature a clean ingredient panel, including being free from GMO ingredients and made without any artificial flavors, flavor enhancers or colors.



“Nearly everyone loves traditional canister chips, but many modern consumers, particularly millennial shoppers, have left the category in search of better snack options,” said Matt Parry, director of sales and marketing for The Good Crisp Company. “Our new potato crisps fuse the nostalgia of a classic favorite with the clean ingredient profile today’s snackers demand, all without sacrificing on taste. We know from initial retail data this is a winning combination that’s bringing people back to the snacks they crave. We’re eager to share our next generation snacks with people across the country and prove that they can enjoy everything they love about this iconic snack, without the guilt.”



The crisp’s are made without any artificial flavors, colors, gluten or GMOs. The Good Crisp Company’s snacks come in two sizes, a standard 5.6-ounce canister and a convenient 1.6-ounce canister great for children and on-the-go snacking. The Good Crisp Company snacks retail for $3.49 per 5.6-ounce canister and $1.49 per 1.6-ounce canister.