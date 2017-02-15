New Minute Maid Juices

Minute Maid is adding a twist to its lineup with the launch of three new items: Lemonade with Mint, Spicy Watermelon Lemonade, and Peach with Ginger Juice Drink.



These new Minute Maid flavors are available now in the chilled juice sections of grocery stores across the country.



“We are excited to launch new flavors that will provide fans an exotic taste experience,” said Shannon Richmond, Minute Maid brand director. “Consumers are seeking out new and unexpected flavor combinations and now these unique, new flavors are available from a brand they trust.”



The new Minute Maid flavors will be available in a 59-fluid-ounce serving size and will feature PlantBottle® packaging, the first fully recyclable plastic bottle made from up to 30% plant-based material. The launch is being supported with print and digital ads, social media, coupons and in-store point-of-sale.