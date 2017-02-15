Ready-to-Use Organic Tahini

Rushdi Foods Industries, Ltd., launched Mighty Sesame Co. a creamy, patent-pending tahini condiment in a ready-to-use, squeezable bottle. The high-protein, organic and vegan spread just landed in 26 Whole Foods supermarkets in New York.

Mighty Sesame Co. tahini is a healthy, superfood-derived mayonnaise alternative, made from just a single ingredient: sesame.

“Mighty Sesame Co. is the best alternative to egg-, dairy-, or mayonnaise-based dressings and dips,” says Metalya Sivan, marketing manager for Rushdi Foods. “It’s healthy, vegan, rich in vitamins and minerals, and a good source of plant protein. Rushdi produces the product according to the highest safety standards.”

Mighty Sesame Co. is organic-certified by the USDA, and health-conscious consumers love its versatility. They can use the pure, smooth tahini in a range of recipes and options, without turning to preservatives, sugar, salt, or any artificial ingredients. The all-natural, clean-label product can be incorporated into dressings; or squeezed into smoothie blends to add a boost of protein and minerals.

Consumers also love the long shelf life of this wholesome, tasty tahini. And while many spreads and dressings contain artificial preservatives and other ingredients, Mighty Sesame Co.’s next-gen tahini is unadulterated by any additives. Rushdi took this ancient ingredient, retained its high nutrition properties, and developed a whole-seed sesame tahini made from just one ingredient.

“Vegetarians, vegans, gluten-free consumers, and parents wanting to provide healthier plant-based options for their kids are always seeking alternatives to egg- or dairy-based dressings, dips, and spreads (such as mayonnaise)," notes Sivan. "The creamy texture of Mighty Sesame Co. tahini provides consumers with a multi-purpose choice that’s perfect for an active, busy lifestyle.”

Just two tablespoons of Mighty Sesame Co. tahini provide 6g of protein and 12% of daily calcium intake, making it ideal for vegans/vegetarians.

Rushdi developed a patented, automatic processing method to provide Mighty Sesame Co. its unique smooth texture, making it ready-to use without additional ingredients and allow it to blend easily with any flavor or extract, in a range of dishes from savory to sweet.