Tyson Foods Announces New Team

Tyson Foods, Inc. unveiled a new enterprise leadership team to propel the company forward and accelerate growth. The new team brings together diverse experience, and establishes leading capabilities for Tyson Foods along the entire food value chain, from agriculture to dining culture.

Tyson Foods’ new senior leadership team will increase focus on consumers, customers, technology and sustainability. Clear priority and accountability in these four areas, coupled with a structure designed for collaboration and agile decision-making, position the company for continued success in a changing market.

Members of the new leadership team, who will report to President and CEO Tom Hayes, include:

· Sally Grimes, President, North American Retail

· Andy Callahan, President, North American Foodservice & International

· Noel White, Chief Operations Officer

· Monica McGurk, Chief Growth Officer

· Dennis Leatherby, Chief Financial Officer

· OPEN, Chief Sustainability Officer

· Scott Rouse, Chief Customer Officer

· David Van Bebber, General Counsel

· Devin Graham [Interim], Chief Technology Officer

· Mary Oleksiuk, Chief Human Resources Officer

In connection with these appointments, Tyson Foods announced the departure of Donnie King, President North American Operations; Sara Lilygren, Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs; and Gary Cooper, Chief Information Officer. These departures will be effective over a period of months to allow sufficient time for a seamless transition.

“Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to having the best possible management team in place, which will be crucial to achieving our objectives and continued excellence,” said Hayes. “On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank Donnie, Sara and Gary for their hard work and meaningful contributions to Tyson Foods. As a result of their efforts, we are well positioned to execute against our priorities and realize long-term value for our stakeholders. We wish them well.”

Hayes added, “These important changes better align our management structure to our purpose and strategy. This new structure and will facilitate efficiency and growth, as well as lay the foundation for strong leadership and management continuity. I’m deeply proud that we were able to fill most of these roles from within, tapping the abundance of talent and dedication we have here at Tyson Foods.”