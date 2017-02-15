Corbion: Non-PHO Solutions

Leadership requires action. That’s why Corbion didn’t wait for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deadline of removing all partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) from food products by June 2018. Corbion targeted January 2017 for providing non-PHO replacements for its entire portfolio, including emulsifiers, mixes and bases.

Now the company has hit that target. Corbion has discontinued the use of PHOs and now offers a complete portfolio of drop-in non-PHO solutions with full functionality.

“By offering the complete portfolio now, Corbion helps customers make the transition smoothly and easily,” says Jim Robertson, global product manager, emulsifiers. “Our customers can provide the eating experience and quality consumers expect, along with the cleaner labels they want.”

Robertson says Corbion’s proactive investment in non-PHO solutions allows customers to position their companies as market leaders while making food “cleaner, safer, simpler and tastier.”

“As an example, when we converted to the Ensemble™ emulsifier solutions, bakers quickly realized they could maintain the flavor and texture of their goods without PHOs – and without sacrificing quality, handling or shelf life,” Robertson says. “The results are delicious.”

To learn more about Corbion’s complete portfolio of non-PHO solutions, visit www.corbion.com/food/emulsifiers/solutions/non-pho-emulsifiers.

About Corbion

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives and lactides, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals and vitamins. The company delivers high performance bio-based products made from renewable resources and applied in global markets such as bakery, meat, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, home and personal care, packaging, automotive, coatings and adhesives. Its products have a differentiating functionality in all kinds of consumer products worldwide. In 2015, Corbion generated annual sales of € 918.3 million and had a workforce of 1,673 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

For more information: www.corbion.com.