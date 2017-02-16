Rich’s Expands Leadership Team

Expanding the ranks of its executive leadership, Rich Products Corporation announced the promotion of two longtime, senior-level associates to fill two newly created Executive Vice President positions at the Buffalo-based, global food company.

Georgia Dachille, most recently the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Business Development, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Technology.

Meanwhile, Paul Klein, Rich’s Senior Vice President and Chief Process & Information Officer, is also expanding duties, having been promoted to the new role of Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Strategy Officer.

In their promotions to these new Executive Vice President positions at Rich’s World Headquarters in Buffalo, Dachille and Klein also join Rich’s Executive Leadership Team.

In her new role, Dachille has global responsibility for the development of the vision behind Rich’s supply chain and technology strategies, as well as the development of best practices for accelerating collaboration and innovation across the company’s regional businesses and global functions. Part of her mission will also be to further support growth and expansion of Rich’s Toppings, Creams and Culinary Solutions (TCCS) product portfolio.

“The new Global Supply Chain and Technology function under Georgia’s authority was created to increase global collaboration and further leverage our investments in supply chain and innovation technology,” explained Bill Gisel, Rich’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

In her previous position in Finance and Business Development, Dachille had financial oversight of the company’s five regions around the world. She also had responsibility for both the International Marketing Team and the New Platform Acceleration Team, as well as for global TCCS initiatives.

Dachille joined Rich’s in 1991, providing internal audit services. During her career growth in accounting and finance, she has been extensively involved in the company’s international finance operations. She was named Senior Vice President of Global Finance in 2012.

Dachille received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Buffalo’s Canisius College in 1987 and earned an MBA from Canisius in 1997. Prior to joining Rich’s, she spent four years in the Buffalo office of the global professional services firm Ernst & Young, serving as a certified public accountant and senior auditor.

Klein’s new position makes him responsible for global strategic planning and information systems at Rich’s.