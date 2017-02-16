SkinnyPop Microwave Popcorn, Popcorn Cakes

SkinnyPop® Popcorn, anchor brand to Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. is extending its brand beliefs of simple, transparent ingredients and great taste to new categories. New SkinnyPop Popcorn Cakes, Popcorn Mini Cakes and Microwave Popcorn are rolling out nationwide this month, giving consumers new ways to enjoy their snack-time favorites.

"Amplify and our anchor brand, SkinnyPop Popcorn, are always looking for innovative ways to bring variety and delicious taste to better-for-you snacking categories," said Amplify Snack Brands President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Ennis. "We're excited to leverage SkinnyPop Popcorn's strong brand equity, quality, better-for-you product attributes and best-in-class brand loyalty to expand our family of brands. Retail partner and consumer response to these new products has been extremely positive and we are excited about their future potential as we continue to grow and innovate our SkinnyPop product portfolio."

Consumers can also now enjoy microwave popcorn the SkinnyPop way. New SkinnyPop Microwave Popcorn delivers flavor in an innovative, chemical-free lined pop-up box that creates a unique, no-mess eating experience snackers can feel good about.

Made with 100% SkinnyPop Popcorn, new SkinnyPop Popcorn Cakes and Popcorn Mini Cakes bring a pop of flavor to the rice cake category. SkinnyPop offers in-demand benefits including easy-to-pronounce ingredient lists and gluten-free, non-GMO and whole grain certifications.