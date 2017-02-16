Ben & Jerry's 2017 Pints

New Ben & Jerry's indulgent ice cream and non-dairy frozen dessert flavors are full of the chunks and swirls. The new lineup includes three traditional ice cream pint flavors and three vegan certified, non-dairy flavors made with almond milk.



Non-dairy Frozen Desserts

Caramel Almond Brittle: Almond with Salted Caramel Swirls and pieces of Almond Brittle

Cherry Garcia: Cherry with Cherries and Fudge Flakes

Coconut Seven Layer Bar: Coconut with Fudge Chunks, Walnuts and swirls of Graham Cracker and Caramel

The company's R&D team worked for years to recreate the luscious flavors and satisfying creaminess that mark Ben & Jerry's dairy collection.

"Our non-dairy fans will never miss what's missing," said Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru Kirsten Schmioler. "These flavors deliver it all—from caramel swirls to chunks of almond brittle. You'll get Ben & Jerry's euphoria in every bite." Cherry Garcia and Coconut Seven Layer Bar are classic Ben & Jerry's flavors, while Caramel Almond Brittle was designed exclusively for non-dairy fans.

Traditional Pints

The company's three new traditional ice cream flavors were influenced by recent food trends like bold burnt flavors, salted twists on fan favorites, and nostalgic eating experiences.

Urban Bourbon is a Burnt Caramel Ice Cream with Almonds, Fudge Flakes, and a Bourbon Caramel Swirl

"Deep brown liquors are enjoying a renaissance right now," said Flavor Guru Eric Fredette. "Millennials are embracing classic cocktails like Manhattans, and bartenders are being super creative with bourbon. Dessert was the obvious next step—the caramel swirl in this ice cream complements the sweet caramel notes in the whiskey."

Truffle Kerfuffle is Vanilla Ice Cream with Roasted Pecans, Fudge Chips and a Salted Chocolate Ganache Swirl

"The salty-sweet combination is a hard one to resist," said Fredette, "especially in desserts. Salted caramel burst on the scene a few years ago, and now salted chocolate is getting some well-deserved attention."

Oat of this Swirled has a Buttery Brown Sugar Ice Cream with Fudge Flakes and Oatmeal Cinnamon Cookie Swirls

It's a blatant homage to the company's iconic Oatmeal Cookie Chunk flavor, which still gets piles of fan mail years after being relegated to the company's flavor graveyard.

"Oatmeal, cinnamon and brown sugar are all about nostalgia," said Fredette. "It's like being in your grandmother's kitchen. This one should satisfy people who yearn for that kind of homeyness."