New Functional Drinks: Protein Energy Power

Protein Plus, LLC, Fitzgerald, Ga., introduces Protein Energy Power, a natural peanut protein powder drink. Officials say the product has 17g of protein per serving, is high in fiber, low in sodium, and cholesterol free. It also non-GMO and contains no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and no artificial sweeteners.

“If you like the taste of peanuts you’ll really love the taste and performance of Peanut Energy Power,” says Allen Conger, Jr., president of Protein Plus, LLC. “It’s the best protein supplement option for health- conscious individuals that want a great tasting, plant-based protein without all of the sugar, cholesterol and artificial ingredients found in many whey, soy, egg, milk, and casein powders. It is also much better tasting than other vegan protein drinks.”

Protein Energy Power comes in four flavors including Original, Chocolate, Honey and Banana, and is available online and at select retail locations including Publix stores and the company website, www.proteinplusflour.com.

Protein Energy Power is currently available in 1.81lb containers with 20 servings. Users mix two scoops of Protein Energy Power in 8oz of cold water or milk or combine it with fruit or vegetables in a smoothie.

