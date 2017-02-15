New Functional Foods: Cenavi

Weight Loss, Probiotics

Silver Fern Brand LLC, Salt Lake City, Utah, introduced Cenavi, a new chocolate line sweetened with the natural sweetener Kakato. Developed for Silver Fern by world-renowned chocolatier Art Pollard, Cenavi has no added sugar or sugar alcohols, is high in fiber and contains the only strain of probiotics proven to boost the body’s metabolism for long-term weight loss.

The first items available online now at Silver Fern Brand and Amazon.com include 70% dark chocolate flats, chocolate-covered almonds and barks in three flavors: Spicy Mango; Cranberry, Blueberry and Ginger; and Hemp Seed and Toasted Coconut.

“Since we are chocolate lovers ourselves, we set out to develop the healthiest chocolate available,” says Phil Cox, CEO and founder, Silver Fern Brand. “Cenavi is the real thing, with the best, most flavorful cocoa beans from around the world, and it tastes like the real thing. And even better, because its ingredients include Kakato, high fiber and probiotics, you could literally lose weight while eating it. You will feel like you are cheating, but you aren’t.”

In addition to Kakato sweetener, a natural prebiotic fiber sweetener with 0g of sugar, Silver Fern says Cenavi is an excellent source of Bacillus probiotics, which is known to create short chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that supercharge the body’s metabolism.

Originally appeared in the February, 2017 issue of Prepared Foods as form + function: New functional foods, drinks & supplements.