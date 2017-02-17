Nonni’s Launches Spring Seasonal Flavors

Nonni’s Foods, an artisan baker, introduced a new limited batch of spring biscotti flavors. Inspired by the freshness of the spring season, White Chocolate Cherry Biscotti and Limoncello Pistachio Biscotti hit select grocery stores nationwide beginning in March. The seasonal flavors are only available for a limited time.

“Spring has officially sprung at Nonni’s and we are thrilled to introduce these new flavors and limited batch product line inspired by the season. Our holiday flavors tend to perform well and we know our consumers look forward to them, so we wanted to give them something new during the spring months, too,” said Patricia Wong Bridges, senior brand marketing manager for Nonni's. “Our goal is to consistently offer unique, innovative and on-trend biscotti flavor creations that get consumers excited.”

Fresh from Nonni’s artisan bakery, each cookie is made with wholesome ingredients including real eggs, butter, fruits and nuts, giving the biscotti a light, crunchy texture that is delicately sweet.

Each box of Nonni’s Biscotti contains eight individually wrapped biscotti and retails for $3.29. At only 110 calories a piece, Nonni’s offers the sweet flavors of spring in a guilt-free indulgence that is perfect for snacking or sharing.

New Seasonal Flavors:

• Nonni’s White Chocolate Cherry Biscotti are filled with cherries and white chocolate, and drizzled with white chocolate icing.

• Nonni’s Limoncello Pistachio Biscotti are made with real pistachios and tangy lemons, dipped and drizzled in gourmet white chocolate.