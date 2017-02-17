New TERRA plantain chips: a premium tropical snacks made with nutrient dense coconut oil, that give these chips a rich flavor and crisp crunch.



TERRA is appealing to global consumer trends with the introduction of TERRA plantain chips in sweet and savory varieties.



TERRA Plantains with Sea Salt have three ingredients: green plantain, coconut oil and sea salt. TERRA Sweet Plantains contain sweet plantains and coconut oil. Both varieties are made with non-GMO ingredients and are gluten free and kosher certified.



They are available in Whole Foods nationwide starting January and additional retailers. Plantain chips come in 5-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.49.