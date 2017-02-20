Jolly Time Simply Popped Microwave Popcorn

JOLLY TIME Pop Corn looks to exceed minimal ingredient, natural and high quality standards with its new flavor of microwave popcorn, Simply Popped.

Simply Popped is an easy microwave butter popcorn that is made with just four simple ingredients: butter, sea salt, non-GMO popcorn and oil that combine to make a buttered, salted flavor.

The gluten-free, fiber-rich snack contains zero grams trans fats and no hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils. The new popcorn is made with wholesome, whole grain goodness that keeps consumers feeling fuller, longer. A snack that pops up hot, fresh and steaming and with only 35 calories per cup, Simply Popped is a snack consumers can feel good about choosing.