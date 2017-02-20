Sprite® added two new cherry-flavored products to its beverage portfolio. Sprite® Cherry is hitting store shelves nationwide in a convenient, on-the-go 20-ounce PET bottle. The brand also is introducing Sprite Cherry Zero™ to give fans another zero-sugar and zero-calorie option.



Both new options, which combine the cool, crisp, refreshing taste of Sprite with a splash of cherry flavor, are clear, caffeine-free and made with 100% natural flavors. They each deliver the cut-through, thirst-quenching refreshment that fans have always loved about their favorite lemon-lime sparkling beverage.



Fans can find Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero at convenience retail outlets and other retail stores nationwide starting now. Sprite Cherry Zero is the latest zero-sugar product innovation for Coca-Cola North America, joining a roster of nearly 250 other great-tasting zero-sugar beverages offered in the United States. The new permanent additions to the Sprite portfolio follow previous limited-edition flavor innovations, including Sprite® Cranberry, Sprite Cranberry Zero™, Sprite® Tropical Mix and Sprite® LeBron’s Mix.



Self-serve Coca-Cola Freestyle® also offers a delicious Sprite and cherry flavor combination that is already a favorite fan choice. In fact, the launch of Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero marks the first time insights from Coca-Cola Freestyle were used to inspire the nationwide roll-out of a new product. While formulations vary between fountain and bottled beverages, all Sprite and cherry flavor options deliver delicious, thirst-quenching refreshment.