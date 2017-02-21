SVEDKA Vodka Blue Raspberry

SVEDKA Vodka announced SVEDKA Blue Raspberry, an addition to its award-winning portfolio. Continuing SVEDKA's focus on flavor innovation, SVEDKA Blue Raspberry delivers on the extreme flavor trend with an explosive sweet berry and tart lemon profile. SVEDKA Blue Raspberry will be available nationwide beginning March 2017 (varies by market), in 50ML (Suggested Retail Price (SRP) $1.99), 375ML (SRP $6.99), 750ML (SRP $12.99), 1L (SRP $16.99) and 1.75L (SRP $21.99).



SVEDKA Blue Raspberry targets the palate thrill seekers who crave extreme flavors, a trend seen across the food and beverage space in sour candies, spicy snacks and electric energy drinks coveted by Generation-Y. With raspberry and blue raspberry being the most sought-after vodka flavors among LDA consumers, SVEDKA Blue Raspberry attempts to answer the Millennial call for all things bold and audacious.