2017 Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Varieties

Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, makers of better-for-you popcorn, are introducing five new flavors to its BOOM-ing lineup of gluten-free popcorn and kettle corn. The five new flavors include: Real Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Caramel, Dark Chocolaty Drizzled Sea Salt Kettle Corn and Milk Chocolaty Peanut Butter Flavored Kettle Corn.



“Our team is constantly innovating new flavors for very person and every occasion,” said Angie Bastian, Co-Founder of Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP. “Packing a punch with bold combinations and real, simple ingredients is our innovation team’s mission, and we definitely brought the BOOM to this line-up of new flavors.”



Varieties include:

Real Butter: With only four simple ingredients and 60 calories per cup, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Real Butter Popcorn is a timeless classic that will be sure to knock your socks off.

Cheddar Cheese: A cheesy snack made with real cheddar at only 70 calories per cup and zero trans fats

Caramel: Real, simple ingredients never tasted so sweet. With no high-fructose syrup, this snack is gluten-free, made with non-GMO popcorn and zero trans-fat

Dark Chocolaty Drizzled Sea Salt: Fans asked and Angie's BOOMCHICAKPOP delivered with year-round Dark Chocolaty Drizzled Sea Salt Kettle Corn. This sweet and salty, gluten free chocolaty masterpiece is 120 calories per cup and made with non-gmo popcorn.

Milk Chocolaty Peanut Butter: A combination of ingredients come together in Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Milk Chocolaty Peanut Butter Flavored Kettle Corn. This gluten-free snack is 120 calories per cup and made with non-gmo popcorn.