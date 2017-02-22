Takeout Occasions On the Rise

Consumers’ increasing need for convenience is driving growth off premise. Compared to three years ago, 33% of consumers overall and 49% of those aged 18-34 say they are now purchasing food to go more often. Further, 19% of consumers purchase takeout from restaurants 10 or more times per month, up from 16% in 2013.



“As takeout becomes more widely available, ordering takeout is becoming more of a habit for consumers when they don’t want or have time to cook, yet they also don’t feel like dining in at a restaurant” explains Anne Mills, manager of consumer insights. “Takeout has the potential to drive additional traffic and sales rather than cannibalize dine-in revenue.”



Key takeaways from the report include:

Consumers are more likely to order carryout or delivery via a restaurant’s mobile app or website than an online ordering platform

A quarter (26%) of 18-34-year-olds say they are using third-party delivery more often now than one year ago

Roughly a third of consumers aged 18-34 say they are highly likely to order takeout using chat-bots or emojis via text or social media sites, if offered

Compiling findings from more than 1,500 consumers, as well as Technomic’s Digital Resource Library and Consumer Brand Metrics, the comprehensive 2016 Takeout & Off-Premise Dining Consumer Trend Report serves as a guide for foodservice operators and suppliers to understand consumer usage and attitudes toward off-premise occasions and to identify key areas of opportunity.