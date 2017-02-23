Love Beets Launches ‘Superfood’ Beet Powder

Love Beets – a pioneering line of premium, ready-to-eat beet products – is growing its product offering with 100% pure Beet Powder that's an ideal item for health enthusiasts, fitness fanatics, or those just looking to incorporate more better-for-you ingredients in their diet.



Love Beets' Beet Powder is made from 100% beets, contains no additives or preservatives, has 0g added sugar, and is non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Beet powder delivers the nutritional benefits - and color - of beets without any of the peeling, cooking, or juicing. It can be stirred directly into a cup of water, or added to smoothies, yogurt, sauces, baked goods, oatmeal and homemade pastas.



Beets have long been touted for their health benefits and the dietary nitrates found in beets convert to nitric oxide in the body, which can help promote heart health, healthy circulation, and stamina and endurance. For those who are looking for more pack in their punch, consuming just one tablespoon of Love Beets' Beet Powder is the equivalent of eating three medium-sized beets.



Not only an innovative addition to their line, Love Beets' Beet Powder is also a way to use the entire beet crop. Beets that are not in the ideal size range for their other products are dehydrated and then milled into the beet powder, resulting in overall less waste. The powder is made from US-grown beets and is produced in the United States.