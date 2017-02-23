Three New Pretzel Fillers Varieties

J&J Snack Foods launched three flavors to its Pretzel Fillers® stuffed & topped line of soft pretzels.



The new innovations include Sea Salted Caramel, Chipotle Cheddar, and Beer Cheese which are now available in 3.5-ounce and 6.25-ounce sizes.



In tandem with this launch, J&J Snack Foods has revamped the Pretzel Fillers brand with a refresh to its look and logo; aligning packaging, branded equipment, point of sale and literature with a new logo and feel.



To meet the growing demand for craft and artisanal styled products, J&J Snack Foods Corp also introduced a new line of soft pretzels: Brauhaus Pretzel™. Brauhaus Pretzel translates to "pub pretzel" in German, and just like a German pub, this soft pretzel offers a lively experience to remember.



These are all hand crafted, authentic Bavarian style with an earthy rye flavor. Within this line there are three sizes available, a 2.5-ounce, 5-ounce, and 10-ounce, which are an addition to menus as an appetizer, snack, or beer pairing.