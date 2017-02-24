The Häagen-Dazs TRIO Collection

The Häagen-Dazs brand revealed its newest collection, TRIO. Layers of three indulgent flavors come together in each variety of TRIO: two unique flavors of Häagen-Dazs ice cream woven with crispy layers of Belgian chocolate. The new ice cream offers layers of flavor and texture combinations, pairing the snap of fine Belgian chocolate with the smooth, rich ice cream texture for which the brand is known.



The new Häagen-Dazs TRIO collection includes four flavors:



Coffee Vanilla Chocolate: Three classic flavors come together as a tribute to the Häagen-Dazs brand's first, and most cherished flavors. Layers of signature vanilla and coffee ice creams are woven between layers of crispy Belgian milk chocolate.



Triple Chocolate: The ultimate chocolate triple threat: rich, creamy white chocolate and milk chocolate ice creams made from the finest cocoa and rich, sweet cream paired with crispy Belgian dark chocolate layers.



Vanilla Blackberry Chocolate: The introduction of blackberry ice cream to the brand's repertoire is united with signature vanilla and layers of crispy Belgian dark chocolate.



Salted Caramel Chocolate: Decadent salted caramel and chocolate ice creams pair with layers of crispy Belgian milk chocolate.