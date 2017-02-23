Southeastern Grocers Transforms Private Label

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, announced its largest-ever transformation of private label product, which will span approximately 3,000 items across all categories throughout each banner specific store throughout 2017.



To date, Southeastern Grocers has tested more than 2,330 own brand items, which led to improved quality reformulations on more than 2,260 products, and over the next year, the roll-out across all stores will provide superior quality, greater value and differentiation to customers without increasing the price.



Ian McLeod, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers said, “Not only are we transforming by investing in our stores and in lower prices, but we are also investing in the quality of our products. I am pleased to announce our largest-ever program of product development, with the launch of three new and refreshed Southeastern Grocers brands – SE Grocers Essentials, SE Grocers and Prestige.



Southeastern Grocers is also launching three new, exciting brands which will be appearing in store through the coming months. These new brands are:

• SE Grocers Essentials - Dependable quality at an affordable price. These products offer honest, everyday value for all customers looking for reliable, budget household basics.

• SE Grocers - If you can’t taste the difference, why pay the difference? These products have been developed to quality benchmarks as close, if not better than the taste and quality currently offered by the established brands already in the market but at significantly lower prices.

• Prestige - Prestige offers an indulgent experience, at an incredible price. Our Prestige brand offers our customers a selection of specialty and indulgent products at a price that is still affordable. Our Prestige Ice Cream has already been awarded “Best French Vanilla Ice Cream” in America.



Southeastern Grocers has put its focus on improving the overall quality of the own brand products offered across the four grocery brands in the southeast, including the development of a test kitchen and sensory lab tasting facility at their Florida headquarters.



The SEG Sensory Lab has been utilized to conduct both product development and consumer taste-testing trials throughout the year to capture valuable insights on its own brand product line.



Some of the new and improved products to land on the shelf this month include:

• SE Grocers Popcorn - Cheddar, White Cheddar, Salt & Black Pepper, and Sea Salt

• Prestige Popcorn - Caramel and Chicago Mix

• SE Grocers Potato Chips - 21 varieties across numerous flavors that include traditional favorites like Regular and Sea Salt, along with unique flavors like Jamaican Jerk, Sriracha Wavy, Dill Pickle, Ranch, Chile Limon, Maui Onion and many more.

• SE Grocers Essentials - 107 products will land on shelves through February