Snow Monkey Superfood Ice Treat

February 23, 2017
Fruits and seeds make up the foundation of Snow Monkey’s new Superfood Ice Treat.

Made with 20g of protein, antioxidants and fiber, the Snow Monkey recipe is energizing, cleansing and free from major allergens. 

Snow Monkey Superfood Ice Treat is Vegan, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Nut-Free. 

The product is available in two flavors: Goji Berry and Cacao.

