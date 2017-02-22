FutureCeuticals: Clean Label, Organic

TruServ™ organic, whole food powders deliver the USDA MyPlate recommended serving or piece claim of a fruit or vegetable in a convenient and defensible dose.

Each claim has been TruServ™ Verified by FutureCeuticals’ exclusive method of substantiation that connects the company’s extensive in-house production data and the USDA Nutritional database to only our fruit, vegetable and leafy green ingredients.

TruServ™ offers formulators regulatory peace of mind and a clear, simple label for true serving transparency.

The TruServ™ Advantage:

• Connected to real USDA fruit and vegetable serving and/or piece claims

• Substantiated claims linked to in-house production data and USDA database

• Consistent and dependable organic supply chain

• Vertically integrated from farm to formulation

• Customizable to meet desired fruit and vegetable claims

