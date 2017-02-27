SweeGen: High Purity Stevia Sweetener

SweeGen, Inc. announces the successful commercialization of Bestevia™ Reb-M, the company’s non-caloric and high purity stevia sweetener with an unparalleled, clean, sweet taste comparable to regular table sugar. Customer feedback on the product has been exceptional, which includes a major global beverage company that recently used SweeGen’s Bestevia™ Reb-M in its large-scale trial for one of its bottled beverages.

SweeGen's Bestevia™ Reb-M is the first sweetener of its type to be made commercially available via bioconversion. As the global demand for sugar continues to increase while production decreases, and companies are faced with a tax on high-sugar products, SweeGen’s Bestevia™ Reb-M produced through enzymatic conversion becomes the obvious choice for food and beverage manufacturers, as well as consumers.

The production of SweeGen’s Bestevia™ Reb-M uses proprietary and patent-pending bioconversion technologies utilizing natural steviol glycosides derived from the stevia leaf to achieve a high-quality sweetener that is well suited for food and beverage applications. With expected and upcoming regulatory compliance in major markets, competitive pricing, a superior taste profile and high purity, SweeGen’s Bestevia™ Reb-M is clearly set apart from the competition and establishes a new standard for the sweetener industry.

About SweeGen

SweeGen is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric, non-GMO sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen’s robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the Company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweetener products.

