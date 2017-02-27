Kemin: Formulating Solutions

Kemin, a leading provider of shelf-life extension and food safety solutions for food and beverage industries, launched an updated website for its North America Food Technologies division at www.kemin.com/kemindifference.

“Our website offers new content to help product developers as they look for ways to keep food and beverages fresher and safer for longer,” says Courtney Schwartz, senior marketing communications manager for Kemin Food Technologies. “It also shares information on the science behind our plant-based extracts, antioxidants and antimicrobial solutions.”

Users can quickly navigate the mobile-friendly pages to find the latest insights on food safety, shelf-life and color stability solutions. Key resources available on the website include:

• Insights focused specifically on bakery and snack, dairy, meat and poultry industries

• “Innovation in a Minute” videos covering current industry challenges

• Technical papers for developers interested in the scientific solutions Kemin provides

“In today’s highly competitive marketplace, Kemin provides food processors, manufacturers and formulators the ability to reduce costs, control inventory and meet demand, all while providing the visual appeal and flavor protection consumers desire,” said Schwartz.

Click here www.kemin.com/kemindifference to take a tour of the updated website.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin (www.kemin.com) has been dedicated to using applied science to improve the quality of life for over half a century. As a global company touching 3.4 billion people every day with its products, Kemin is committed to improving the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products to feed a growing population and be a resource for others in need.

Committed to feed and food safety, Kemin maintains top-of-the-line manufacturing facilities where over 500 specialty ingredients are made for humans and animals in the global feed and food industries, as well as the health, nutrition and beauty markets. The company provides product solutions and options to customers in more than 120 countries.

A privately held, family-owned and operated company, Kemin has more than 2,000 global employees and operates in 90 countries including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.