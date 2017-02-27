Bakery

Artisan Biscuits Launches All-New Flavors

Miller’s Toast is baked twice like biscotti

MillersToast_900.jpg
February 27, 2017
KEYWORDS bakery foods / biscotti / new food products
Reprints
No Comments
Artisan Biscuits updated its Miller’s® Toast range with three new boxes.

Miller’s Toast is baked twice like biscotti, giving it a slim appearance and ultra-crispy texture. The products are made with dried fruits, healthy seeds, honey, buttermilk and 100% extra virgin olive oil.

New varieties include Plum and Date, Cranberry & Raisin and Fig & Sultana.

The new Miller’s® Toast is available for a suggested retail price of $8.99.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.