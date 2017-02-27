Puration, Inc. in alliance with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. announced an official launch event for its EVERx CBD Infused Bottled Water to be held at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Annual Arnold Sports Festival (formerly the Arnold Classic) in Columbus, Ohio starting March 2, 2017.



EVERx is a new sports, fitness and wellness nutritional supplement brand specializing in products infused with cannabidiol (CBD). The EVERx brand was launched by, and is owned by North American Cannabis Holdings.



A number of EVERx CBD infused nutritional supplements are under development at this time or currently being sold in pilot marketing campaigns. Puration licensed from North American Cannabis Holdings the rights to develop and market a CBD infused water. EVERx CBD Infused Water is the first EVERx brand commercial launch.