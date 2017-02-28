KARMA® Nuts is expanding its line-up with five new flavor offerings, and two new sizes to keep up with market demand for flavorful snacking nuts.



KARMA® introduced new 8-ounce jars, convenient on-the-go 1.5-ounce snack packs and five new flavors to the line. All KARMA® products are non-GMO, gluten-free, Vegan, Kosher, contain no artificial colors or flavors, and are a good source of six essential minerals.



Varieties include:



Lightly Salted Wrapped - Dry roasted in their natural skin with no added oil and just a hint of sea salt. Lower sodium than regular Wrapped Cashews.



Cinnamon Wrapped - Sweet and savory with hints of cinnamon spice and vanilla.



Lime Twist Wrapped - A blend of zesty and tangy lime flavor. Dry roasted with their natural skin, they’re extra crunchy and nutritious.



Peri Peri Roasted (Chili Spice) - Roasted with an exotic blend of red pepper and chili spices.



Coconut Crunch Roasted - Extra crunchy with a hint of sweetness and real coconut flakes.