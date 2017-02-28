Snacks & Appetizers

Karma Nuts

Karma Nuts expands its line-up with five new flavor offerings

February 28, 2017
KARMA® Nuts is expanding its line-up with five new flavor offerings, and two new sizes to keep up with market demand for flavorful snacking nuts.

KARMA® introduced new 8-ounce jars, convenient on-the-go 1.5-ounce snack packs and five new flavors to the line. All KARMA® products are non-GMO, gluten-free, Vegan, Kosher, contain no artificial colors or flavors, and are a good source of six essential minerals.

Varieties include:

Lightly Salted Wrapped - Dry roasted in their natural skin with no added oil and just a hint of sea salt. Lower sodium than regular Wrapped Cashews.

Cinnamon Wrapped - Sweet and savory with hints of cinnamon spice and vanilla.

Lime Twist Wrapped - A blend of zesty and tangy lime flavor. Dry roasted with their natural skin, they’re extra crunchy and nutritious.

Peri Peri Roasted (Chili Spice) - Roasted with an exotic blend of red pepper and chili spices.

Coconut Crunch Roasted - Extra crunchy with a hint of sweetness and real coconut flakes.

