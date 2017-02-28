Snack it Forward, makers of better-for-you snacks, revealed a fruit snack concept, Sunkist® trueFruit Clusters. Made with a blend of three exotic fruits, each bag of bite-sized clusters contains five servings of fruit.



Each cluster contains premium fruit picked at peak ripeness, which is gently removed of moisture to provide a tasty, satisfying crunch. With no artificial flavors or colors, Sunkist trueFruit Clusters are simply made from fresh fruit, which is why you can find them in the produce section.



“At Snack it Forward, we believe fruit snacks should be made from premium, wholesome fruit,” says Nick Desai, CEO of Snack it Forward. “Sunkist trueFruit Clusters were created in response to consumers seeking fruit snacks made with real fruit and no added sugar. We are committed to setting ourselves apart in the market with the better-for-you, fruit-forward snacks they are asking for.”



Sunkist trueFruit Clusters are a way to fit in essential nutrients from fruit while on-the-go. A study conducted by British Medical Journal found that five servings of fruit and veggies a day boost longevity, but the average person is not getting enough. With a longer shelf-life than fresh fruit, Sunkist trueFruit Clusters can help those with busy schedules ensure they are meeting their daily fruit needs. The truefruit clusters are available in the following flavors: Blueberry Crunch, Pineapple Crunch, Mango Crunch and Strawberry Crunch.