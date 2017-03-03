Snacks & Appetizers

Dole Go Berries!

New DOLE GO Berries! are three snack-size packages that snap apart

March 3, 2017
DOLE Berries introduced a solution for busy strawberry lovers looking to enjoy fresh fruit on-the-go.

New DOLE GO Berries! are three snack-size packages that snap apart. Each contains 4 ounces of fresh DOLE Strawberries designed to capitalize on the growing mobile snacking trend. Ventilated for freshness and easy rinsing, the proprietary package is the first to provide “snap-rinse-go” convenience.

“While fruit remains America’s top daytime snack choice[1], there hasn’t been an easy way for shoppers to enjoy their favorite berries away from home – until now,” said CarrieAnn Arias, VP of marketing for Dole Fresh Vegetables and Berries. “DOLE GO Berries! allows busy shoppers to combine their preference for fresh strawberries with out-of-the-home snacking convenience for the first time.”

Dole plans to roll-out other GO Berries! snack varieties in the future.

According to Arias, Dole Home Use Tests indicate that 80% of those sampling GO Berries! would likely purchase the product, and 60% of berry consumers would buy GO Berries! in addition to the customary 1-pound clamshells. In addition to convenience, panelists cited the perception that the snack-sized packs would keep the berries fresher than conventional packaging.

