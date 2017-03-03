Carmit Vegan Milk-Style Chocolate
The dairy-free chocolate line comes in two varieties, white chocolate and standard milk-style chocolate
March 3, 2017
Private-label firm Carmit Candy Industries Ltd. launched a vegan line of milk chocolate snacks, coins and buttons.
The new product line is not only lactose-free but fully dairy-free and gluten-free, addressing leading allergy concerns with sweet indulgence.
“Most vegan chocolate is dark chocolate, but Carmit’s chocolatiers have developed a ‘milk’ chocolate without dairy or milk,” says Adrian Sagman, VP of International Sales and Marketing for Carmit.
The dairy-free chocolate line comes in two types, white chocolate and standard light brown milk-style chocolate. Both are available in a range of sizes and shapes for each target market. Tablets are available in 85 and 100g, snack bars of 35g and buttons of 25g bags and coins in Netlons.
