Jimmy Dean brand unveiled what it calls a breakfast breakthrough – Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns. Stuffed with meat and cheese, the product is portable, ready-in-minutes, ultra-crispy potato hash brown.

Thanks to state-of-the-art crisping sleeve technology, Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns are crispy right out of the microwave. The technology, coupled with flavor varieties, is changing the way consumers enjoy hash browns.

"Our research told us that consumers want a warm, crispy hash brown and are eager for new flavor varieties," said Tracy Fadden, director of marketing, Jimmy Dean brand. "We filled a void in the market by taking an American breakfast staple and reinventing it. Our hash browns are crispy with every bite and stuffed with delicious meat and cheese goodness – a 'day-changer' in the breakfast category."

Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns are available in three flavor combinations: Sausage & Cheese, Meat Lovers, and Bacon & Veggies