Tillamook Farmstyle Cut Shredded Cheese

The 108-year-old farmer-owned cooperative from Oregon, Tillamook County Creamery Association, unveiled a complete reformulation of its shredded cheese products, combining convenience with the premium quality that the farmer-led brand is known for. Tillamook Farmstyle Cut Shredded Cheeses offer a unique, hand-grated texture and are thoughtfully blended to deliver ideal melt, stretch, texture and flavor for specific culinary purposes. The new offerings will replace Tillamook’s fine cut shredded cheese line and they contain no cellulose preservatives. Like all Tillamook products, Farmstyle Cut Shreds are made using the highest-quality milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones and without any artificial colors or flavors.

Additionally, Tillamook debuted a new flavor of shredded cheese in response to increased consumer demand for white cheddars. Tillamook Sharp White Farmstyle Cut Shredded Cheese offers a convenient alternative to award-winning, naturally-aged Tillamook Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, which is already available in 7-ounce and 2-pound blocks.



In honor of the complete shredded cheese refresh, Tillamook launched re-designed packaging for new Farmstyle Cut Shredded Cheese. With a matte finish and clean design, the package is intended to reflect the simple, honest ingredients that consumers have come to trust from Tillamook. In a category largely devoid of premium options, the bold simplicity of the package combined with the high-quality product inside aims to change the way consumers view the shredded cheese category.



“We’ve found that families want to make everyday meals taste better and be proud of the food that they cook,” said Sibel Candemir, Cheese Category Manager at Tillamook. “As a farmer-owned co-op, we believe that consumers shouldn’t have to compromise convenience for quality, which is how many shoppers feel in the existing shredded cheese aisle. Our goal is to provide a product that is both premium and convenient, and these shreds are just that – grated straight from the blocks of Tillamook cheese that families already love. Not only will consumers notice the visually bigger size of the shreds, but they’ll taste the difference as well. With more cheese in each bite, our new Farmstyle Cut makes every dish more melty and cheesy than ever before, whether you’re making casseroles, mac & cheese or quesadillas.”



Farmstyle Cut Shreds are now available in 10 varieties: Sharp Yellow Cheddar, Cheddar Jack, Mexican 4 Cheese, Mexican 2 Cheese, Sharp White Cheddar, Medium Yellow Cheddar, Triple Cheddar, Italian Blend, Mozzarella and Colby Jack. All varieties are available in 8-ounce. packages ($3.99 SRP) and select varieties are available in 16-ounce ($5.99 SRP) and 32-ounce ($11.99 SRP).