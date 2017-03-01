Essentia Protein Solutions: Clean Label Proteins

Essentia Protein Solutions, North America is pleased to announce the expansion of its ingredient portfolio to include grass-fed, USDA-certified organic beef broth products. The new beef items will join the organic chicken and NAE poultry (No Antibiotic Ever) lines to significantly increase Essentia’s line of clean label protein solutions.

Organic meat retail sales have outpaced the overall meat market in recent years which has driven the need for new ingredient solutions. Essentia’s new and existing beef ingredients are 100% natural, contain no added MSG and are non-allergenic. The products are frequently used to add flavor and protein to a variety of food and nutritional products.

“As our customers look to take advantage of the growing retail market for organic meat products, we are excited to be able to offer these new ingredient solutions,” said Corey Jansen, President of Essentia Protein Solutions - North America. “Whether it’s organic or NAE, we are working to build a full line of ingredient solutions to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”

To learn more about organic, NAE and other innovative protein solutions from Essentia, visit organic.essentiaproteins.com or contact us at contact.usa@essentiaproteins.com

About Essentia Protein Solutions

Using advanced protein extraction and fractionation process, Essentia creates valuable protein solutions for the global food and nutrition industries. With more than 30 years of experience in extracting protein, our mission is to create and deliver value through our products and know-how. Driven by innovation and supported by our expertise, we aim to ensure real value through real innovation.

For more information, visit: www.essentiaproteins.com.