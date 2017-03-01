SupHerb Farms: Latin Flavors

SupHerb Farms is thoroughly committed to being the leading supplier of high quality, natural frozen culinary herb and specialty vegetable ingredients for North American food manufacturers.

Recognizing that Latin fare is on the rise, SupHerb Farms stands ready to help corporate chefs and food formulators capture the authentic tastes of foods from Bolivia, Venezuela, Uruguay, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Peru.

Travel to South America, by way of the company's new infographic, and explore the authentic flavors it has to offer.

SupHerb Farms recognizes that Aji Amarillo Peppers are one of the most important ingredients in South American cooking. Ajis are commonly used in Peruvian cooking. They have a fruity taste and a medium to hot heat.

SupHerb Farm offers Ajis in two formats: Diced and Purée

A white paper on South American Cuisines is available upon request.

