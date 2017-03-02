AAK Expands Customer Innovation Team

AAK announced the addition of Zachary Freed to its AAK USA Confectionery Innovation Team.

Terry Thomas, President, AAK USA Inc. said, “We are pleased to introduce Zachary Freed as the newest member of our growing Customer Innovation Team. Zach supports the AAK Customer Innovation activities for the Chocolate and Confectionery (CCF) segment, through co-development of value-adding vegetable oil solutions, as well as applications process and product development. As we open our Innovation Center later this week, we are confident the Customer Innovation team’s extensive expertise is sure to be a huge benefit to all AAK customers and our co-development process.”

Freed brings more than 6 years of confectionery product development experience to the AAK team, from companies like International Flavors & Fragrances and Uncle Dave’s Ice Cream. Most recently, Freed developed and played a key role in launching innovative confectionery products at Barry Callebaut.

“Zach’s partnering experience with customers and suppliers, his application and functional ingredients knowledge and hands-on applications equipment experience make him a great addition to AAK’s Customer Innovation Team,” said Thomas.

Freed will support Customer Innovation activities for the Chocolate and Confectionery (CCF) segment through co-development of value-adding vegetable oil solutions, as well as applications process and product development. He will report to Dr. Ramesh Reddy, Customer Innovation Manager for Chocolate, Confectionery and Specialty Nutrition segments.

Freed holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science and Management from Delaware Valley College and a Culinary Arts degree from Middle Bucks Institute of Technology.