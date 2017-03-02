New Look, Flavors from Schultz's

Schultz's, a Boulder, Colo.-based cooking hot sauce and snack company known for gourmet family recipes, will unveil a new branding and extended product lines at Natural Products Expo West.

The new products include BBQ sauces and three new cooking hot sauce flavors. All Schultz's products are made with real food ingredients, naturally avoiding the use of preservatives, MSG, high fructose corn syrup and trans fats.

The rebrand coincides with the long-awaited product line extension to create a wider appeal and greater availability. This strategic move allows Schultz's to offer products in a range of flavors and heat levels to appeal to a wider array of consumers.

Using recipes that have been passed down for three generations, Schultz's makes cooking and snacking easier, healthier and tastier.

In addition to Sweet Heat and Spicy Original Cooking Hot Sauces the new flavors include:

NEW Cooking Hot Sauces:

Green Chili Lime (Zesty & Mild) with real lime juice & fresh cilantro

Chipotle (Smoky & Medium) with smoked Chipotle peppers & fresh garlic

Fiery Habanero (Extra Spicy) with intense flavor and heat from habanero peppers

NEW BBQ Sauces:

Original (Tangy & Sweet) with tomato, black pepper and vinegar

Tangy Mustard (Zesty & Sweet) with mustard, molasses and vinegar

Spicy Mesquite (Bold & Rich) with tomato, jalapeno peppers and vinegar

Sweet Hickory (Thick & Smoky) with tomato, cider vinegar and spices