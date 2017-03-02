Pilgrim’s launched a line of new chicken sausages under its Gold’n Plump® label — a brand known for making good chicken its mission. The new line packs chicken into sausages that are fully cooked and ready to heat on the stovetop or backyard grill for quick, convenient meals.

Available late April 2017, just in time for summer grilling, Gold’n Plump Fully Cooked Chicken Sausages feature:

Premium-quality, boneless skinless thigh meat from chickens humanely raised with No Antibiotics–Ever

Real ingredients such as bacon; cheeses like Gouda, aged Parmesan and Asiago; peppers; herbs and spices

A traditional sausage texture with a coarse grind of chicken and a pork casing

A clean label signifying the sausages are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), fillers, preservatives, nitrates/nitrites, gluten, and artificial flavors and colors.

“Our research shows consumers seek ‘old world style’ sausages, and tend to choose chicken sausages with adventurous flavors,” said Tracy Miller, director of product innovation for the brand. “Gold’n Plump Fully Cooked Chicken Sausages were artisan made by our culinary experts who worked in our test kitchen to carefully explore and layer real ingredients to create these distinctive combinations.”

The new chicken sausages go beyond traditional flavors with five restaurant-inspired offerings: Bacon Gouda, Hickory Smoked Apple, Italian Cheese & Peppers, Jalapeno Cheddar, Spinach & Asiago