Bare Snacks®, creator of Snacks Gone Simple®, will launch its innovative new snack line, bare® Chia Coconut Bites, at Natural Products Expo West. Available in three flavors including Chia + Vanilla, Chia + Pineapple and Chia + Flax, the new snacks combine the superfood power of chia and coconut into one crunchy bite. Each variety is made using bare’s proprietary slow-baking process, which creates a crunch from simple, real ingredients. Bare Chia Coconut Bites will be available at retailers nationwide in April.



Bare Chia Coconut Bites are made from sliced whole coconuts that are sustainably harvested and lightly seasoned with whole-food ingredients, all baked with a generous sprinkling of small but mighty chia seeds. All three varieties are a good source of fiber and are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and contain no trans fats, added oils or preservatives. Additional details include:

• Chia + Vanilla – Thin slices of coconut slow-baked with authentic Madagascar vanilla and a coating of chia seeds for a crunchy bite.

• Chia + Pineapple – Tropical pineapple complements the naturally sweet flavor of coconut, all finished with a dusting of chia seeds before being baked.

• Chia + Flax – A nutrient-dense combination of two seeds, these bites are baked crunchy with chia and flax, resulting in a healthy flavor duo.