Favorite Products: January 2017

FAVORITE_WINNER_noosa_900
March 3, 2017
Prepared Foods readers had a difficult time deciding which new product introduction would be named the favorite from January 2017. Voting came down to the wire as new varieties of noosa Yoghurt edged out Junkless Granola bars in the hearts and minds of poll participants.

New VitaTops Muffins tallied enough votes for a third-place finish.

noosa Yoghurt took paired sweet and tart flavors for it new flavor lineup. New varieties include: Orange & Ginger, Strawberry & Hibiscus and Pear & Cardamom

Read more about noosa Yoghurt flavors

Be sure to VOTE for your favorite new product launch from February 2017.

Voting closes at midnight (EST) on March 31.

