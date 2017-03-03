Favorite Products: January 2017

Prepared Foods readers had a difficult time deciding which new product introduction would be named the favorite from January 2017. Voting came down to the wire as new varieties of noosa Yoghurt edged out Junkless Granola bars in the hearts and minds of poll participants.

New VitaTops Muffins tallied enough votes for a third-place finish.

noosa Yoghurt took paired sweet and tart flavors for it new flavor lineup. New varieties include: Orange & Ginger, Strawberry & Hibiscus and Pear & Cardamom

