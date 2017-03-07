Special K Nourish, Protein Snack Bites

Special K® expanded its line of portable snack options with its new Special K Nourish and Protein Snack Bites. The Special K Snack Bites are a pop-able new take on the bars women already love, that make it easy to eat on-the-go.



Special K Nourish and Protein Snack Bites deliver satisfying ingredients like crunchy pistachios and almonds, quinoa and rich dark chocolate. Special K Protein Bites also pack in up to 9 grams of protein per serving. Packaged in a unique stand-up, resealable bag, these new snacks are easy to consume throughout the day.



Special K Nourish Bites are available in savory Dark Chocolate Pistachio and sweet Blueberry Almond Quinoa flavors.



Special K Protein Bites are available in creamy Peanut Butter Chocolate and chewy Caramel Nut flavors.



Special K also added chewy Caramel Almond Sea Salt and rich Chocolate Coconut Cashew flavors to its previous Nourish Snack Bar flavors of Cranberry Almond and Chocolate Almond. Special K Protein Snack Bars are now available in tangy Chocolate Cherry Nut and sweet and salty Caramel Pretzel Cashew flavors, in addition to the previous Fruit and Salted Nut and Chocolate Peanut Pecan flavors.