Glory Farms Slow-Cooked Vegetables
McCall Farms introduced a new brand of ready-to-eat vegetables in innovative canned vegetable packaging
March 8, 2017
No Comments
McCall Farms introduced a new brand of ready-to-eat vegetables in innovative canned vegetable packaging in nearly 200 years: a see-thru can. New Glory Farms Slow-Cooked vegetables were introduced exclusively in more than 400 Harris Teeter and Ingles grocery stores in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states.
The seven varieties of new Glory Farms vegetables use a unique, slow-cooked process that takes three times longer than the normal canned vegetables cooking process. Cooking slower and at lower temperatures locks-in the flavors of the vegetables and the new pop-top can adds convenience to prepare meals and side dishes. Glory Farms Slow-Cooked varieties include: Garbanzo Beans, Pinto Beans, Green Lima Beans, Light Red Kidney Beans, Dark Red Kidney Beans, Great Northern Beans and Blackeye Peas.
