Earth Fare Non-GMO Private Label Brand

For more than 40 years, Earth Fare has served its communities by making healthy food accessible and affordable, and now it takes the next step by removing GMO ingredients from its private brand food products.



With more than 500 private brand items now on shelf and hundreds more soon to be launched over the next six months, Earth Fare’s commitment to transparency attempts to provide shoppers with the best quality food at compelling prices. The launch is the culmination of two years of research and development to provide healthy food that is affordable and great-tasting.



“Our Earth Fare brand products allow us the unique opportunity to control our food products from raw ingredient sourcing to the store shelf,” said Justin Jackson, Earth Fare’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “Customers want to be educated and informed, and this meticulous tracking of what is in our food and how it is sourced not only provides a confidence level in our products, but also leads to cost savings that we pass on directly to our customers.”



This announcement comes on the heels of Earth Fare’s bold new message, Live Longer with Earth Fare™. It is a timely and provocative message that is the rallying cry for Americans to choose only the cleanest, healthiest foods; the kind that can be found at Earth Fare, more than any other supermarket in America. The company’s Food Philosophy forbids hundreds of harmful chemicals and ingredients from making their way onto their shelves and is among the strictest in America.