Hammond's Brands Expands Crisps Line

Colorado confectioner gives crispy treat a new look and a new taste to drive more sales for snack retailers

March 9, 2017
Hammond's Brands, the parent company of Hammond's Candies, Old Dominion Peanut Company, McCraw's Candies, and the recently launched Mellow Snacks, recently shared the details of new additions to its Crisps line.

New packaging, refreshed branding, and innovative flavors could help retailers meet an increasing demand for snacks that provide a sugary fix with a salty kick.

Hammond's new Crisps come in eight complex but balanced flavors: dark chocolate peanut, sea salt caramel peanut, original peanut, cashew, s'mores, coconut, hickory smoked almond, and cinnamon apple walnut.

