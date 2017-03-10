Brown-Forman to Provide Nutritional Information

Brown-Forman announced the launch of a website providing nutritional information for its many consumer brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Finlandia, Canadian Mist, Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, and Woodford Reserve. The site is available from the corporate website or directly at nutrition.brown-forman.com.



Although Brown-Forman has provided nutritional information on its brands to consumers upon request, the launch of the publicly available site aims to make the process easier. The company’s consumer branded websites and social media pages will be adding a link to the nutrition website over the next several months.



The new site aligns with the company’s collaboration with others in the industry to enable consumers to make informed choices about drinking. In addition to providing standard nutritional labeling information, such as calories, fat, sodium, and carbohydrates, the site provides alcohol content per standard drink.



“We believe the more information a consumer has, the better prepared they can be to make smart, responsible decisions about their alcohol consumption,” said company Corporate Responsibility Director Rob Frederick.



The nutritional site provides country- and language-specific information, initially for the company’s three largest markets, the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, with additional countries and languages to be added over the course of the year.