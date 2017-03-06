RITZ Crisp & Thins is now available in four varieties: Sea Salt, Cream Cheese & Onion, Bacon and Salt & Vinegar. The offering, which first saw success in the United Kingdom, responds to consumer demand of better-for-you chip options with flavor. RITZ Crisp & Thins combines potatoes and wheat, rolled thin and oven baked for extra airiness and crunch, with 50% less fat than the leading regular fried potato chips.

"From March Madness parties to summer barbecues and everything in between, RITZ has been a mainstay on the party table since 1934," said Lauren Sella, Director of RITZ Equity for North America. "We're excited to build on RITZ's iconic heritage with something distinctly new, and we're confident that, with just one bite of RITZ Crisp & Thins, our fans will share in our enthusiasm. This is a chip that's thin and crispy, perfect for munching, and the rich flavors bring it to the next level. It's unlike anything RITZ has ever offered before."

RITZ Crisp & Thins is now available at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.69. Single-serve packs are also available at convenience stores for a suggested price of $1.49. The line joins a portfolio that includes RITZ Crackers, RITZ Bits and RITZ Toasted Chips.