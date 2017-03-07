Welch’s Appoints New CMO

Welch's appointed David Eisen as Chief Marketing Officer. Eisen was promoted to this role, having joined Welch’s in 2015 as general manager of beverages.



“Welch’s is a trusted brand, known for bringing generations of families the natural goodness of grape,” says Eisen. “It’s an honor for me to lead the team to bring that goodness to innovative products, and to find new ways to engage consumers with the Concord grape’s unique benefits and the story behind Welch’s brand.”



“Dave is an influential leader in our company, and he has focused our organization on a clear consumer strategy,” says Brad Irwin, Welch’s President and CEO. “Under Dave’s leadership, we’ve concentrated on driving our 100% juice business and growing other key products like Sparkling juice. I’m looking forward to working more with Dave to deliver results through our marketing programs and drive value for Welch’s family-farmer owners.”



Before joining Welch’s, Eisen served in several senior marketing roles at Schwann’s, where he led brands including Red Baron, Tony’s and Freschetta. Before Schwann’s, he held numerous marketing leadership roles at General Mills, where he managed several of the company’s brands, including Old El Paso, Betty Crocker Cake & Frosting and Gold Medal Flour. Eisen holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.