New Products, Rebrands from Aloha

ALOHA, a wellness brand that makes healthy living simple and accessible, announced the reformulation and expansion of its product lines and a complete redesign of the brand, which could improve shop-ability and drive brand differentiation. ALOHA makes powerful plant-based nutrition accessible to consumers and believes these changes will drive better shelf presence and consumer awareness.

The health and wellness movement continues to gain momentum as consumers continue to seek out products free of gluten, soy, dairy, and artificial ingredients. New flavors and items to ALOHA’s product lineup include the following:

Protein Bars: Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and Mocha; Line extension of organic, plant-based, non-GMO protein bars

Protein Powder: Banana and Mixed Berry; Line extension of organic, plant-based, non-GMO protein powders

Teas: Boost, Soothe, Calm, Focus; Line extension of goal-based teas

The brand is also reformulating its current products to reflect consumer desires and trends in the industry by adding ingredients such as coconut water, plant-based Vitamin D and Baobab.

“Consumers are looking to include more sustainable products in their diet without sacrificing on nutrition, taste and convenience. We’re focused on delivering great products that harness the incredible nourishment contained naturally within plants such as organic pea, pumpkin and hemp protein. Above all, we’re aimed to help consumers live happier and healthier lives,” said Molly Breiner, Head of Marketing at ALOHA. “We’re excited to roll out our new products and new look as it embodies our vision of the company and the consumers we serve. The rebrand signifies a vital part of our growth strategy as we continue to grow and innovate throughout the remainder of the year.”