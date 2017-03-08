YumEarth Unveils New Product Packaging

YumEarth will begin rolling out new packaging in conjunction retailers, nationwide. The updated packaging, fresh and familiar, comes as the brand expands their product line, revamps their website, and continues their effort to leave less of an environmental footprint.

Updated packaging builds upon a white background with natural colors, a brand-new logo, prominently displayed certifications, and actual product photography for an added effect. Smiling fruit, fun flavor names, and a YumEarth word cloud give packaging the fun feel our customers are accustomed to. The new tagline, “sweet on simple,” takes its place, front and center.

“Packaging is where the consumers form their first impressions and our cleaner look now compliments the taste of our candy, the attitude of our brand and our cleaner ingredients,” says YumEarth project manager, Julia Lorusso. “We really wanted packaging that showcased our whimsical spirit in a fresh, eye-catching way.”

Since YumEarth’s beginning in 2007, the focus has been on making every product with honesty and integrity and now the same philosophies will extend to the packaging. Most of the YumEarth packaging will be manufactured in factories built to LEED-sustainable building guidelines and using equipment powered 100% by wind-generated electrical energy.